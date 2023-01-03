Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan and DC Shoes, died from his injuries after a snowmobile accident in Utah.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Utah sheriff’s office reports that rally car driver Ken Block died from his injuries after a snowmobile flipped and landed on top of him.

According to a release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, a snowmobile accident was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday near Mill Hollow, Utah.

Authorities say 55-year-old Kenneth Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.” He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Block had been riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Block’s cause of death.

Block was a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan, a motor racing team, and DC Shoes, which specializes in footwear for action sports. He won five X Games medals in rallycross.

Hoonigan released a statement confirming Block’s death.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to respond to an incident at Tinseltown USA in Colorado Springs just before...
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect
Colorado Springs police investigate a shooting where a woman was shot twice in her legs
1 woman shot and several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon
Kai Miles Thorne is the son of Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs. Kai weighed...
UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead in crash on Hwy 85 near S Academy
Deductions begin this year, but are not accessible until 2024
New deductions to your paycheck for Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program