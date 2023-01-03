Reach your New Year’s goals without the injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to become more active.

“There’s a lot of ways that you can find to be active given your own current level of mobility,” said Alex Willis, a physical therapist with FYZICAL Rockrimmon in Colorado Springs.

Willis says mobility is key when it comes to wanting to lead a more physical forward lifestyle. “Especially in Colorado Springs where we have a lot of active adults and people who like to access the hiking trails, go skiing, and do all the outdoor activities that we have here, having good flexibility and mobility is the first thing you can do to prevent injury.”

It’s also important to figure out where you want to start with your journey. “Everyone’s going to have their own starting points,” explained Willis, “If you haven’t been walking 10,000 steps, you probably shouldn’t go out and just walk 10,000 steps, but gradually work your way into that,”

If you’re concerned or overwhelmed on where exactly to start, try and consult with a professional. “So, if you are sort of active as it is and you just kind of want to promote a better physical activity level, there’s lots of ways you can seek resources in the community such as us, a physical therapist, we have specific training and methods to get you moving safely and effectively and everyone just kind of has their own starting point for that.”

Finally, set realistic goals this New Year’s. “A lot of times with New Year’s resolutions we don’t achieve them because we are so far fetched and ambitious, which is good, but we also need to be realistic with ourselves and set goals that are going to show a steady progress,” said Willis.

If you are injured, Colorado is part of a handful of states that allow patients to have direct access to physical therapists without needing a physician referral. So, don’t hesitate to reach out for muscle strains, broken bones, or joint issues.

