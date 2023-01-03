One dead in crash on Hwy 85 near S Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash on Highway 85.

According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 p.m. Monday night. Not much is known at this time, but CSP tells 11 news that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

