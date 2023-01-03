New deductions to your paycheck for Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This program was voted on and passed in 2020, but paycheck deductions will start this year.

Employers were supposed to notify employees at the new year that these deductions would begin.

Here’s a break down of how it works:

Premiums sit around .9% of your wage, half will be taken out of your paycheck and half with be paid by your employer. Meaning you each pay .45%. The state says employers do have the option to pay the amount in full- taking responsibility from employees.

According to the state’s website this program is to ensure employees have access to pay during circumstances like a new child, health emergencies or a family members military deployment.

Eligible employees will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave. The state says it can be taken continuously, intermittently or with a reduced work schedule. Self employed workers and independent contractors can access the funds if they pay into the program for three years. Federal employees are not eligible for the benefits.

However, this program does not start until 2024.

The state says the deductions start this year to build the fund and the benefits with begin next year. There is a calculator on the programs website which will show you how much you’ll see taken from your paycheck and how much you’ll be paid for the leave.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.