Man accused of fatally stabbing 8-year-old grandson

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas man is being held on a capital murder charge after police say he stabbed his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year’s Day.

Linda Hubbard had no idea this past Thanksgiving would be the last time she’d ever see her 8-year-old great-grandson, Brenym McDonald.

“It’s a tragedy,” she said. “He liked to cook, which we were excited about. My daughter had ordered him a chef’s hat with his name on it and an apron.”

Police say 62-year-old Philip Hughes fatally stabbed his 8-year-old grandson, Brenym McDonald, in what they are calling a “senseless tragedy.” (Source: Richland Hills Police Department, KTVT via CNN)

Brenym was found dead Sunday morning inside the Richland Hills, Texas, home, where he lived with his parents and grandfather.

Police say the boy’s grandfather, 62-year-old Philip Hughes, stabbed him in what they are calling a “senseless tragedy.” The suspect was found about a block away from the home and taken into custody. Video from a doorbell camera shows him walking toward police with his hands up.

“You can’t even put words almost to it. I mean, when my daughter called me and told me – I can’t believe this,” Hubbard said.

Police haven’t released a possible motive or details about what led up to the fatal stabbing.

A neighbor says he often saw Hughes and Brenym playing in the yard or doing chores together, and he thought they had a good relationship.

Hubbard says the family is still trying to process what happened, as they hold onto their final memories of Brenym.

“They just sent me a picture up there from Christmas, where I got to see him with a skateboard. He was so excited about that. Just a normal 8-year-old boy, full of life,” she said.

Hughes is being held on a capital murder charge. He was given a $2 million bond at his arraignment Monday morning.

