Hit-and-run suspect sought in Colorado, pedestrian seriously injured

Medina Alert issued 1/3/23.
Medina Alert issued 1/3/23.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a suspect vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported on Sunday at about 1:14 in the morning in Fort Collins. Police were called to the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street after a man was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide “Medina Alert” on Tuesday. Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2022 Mazda CX5, silver or light gray in color. The vehicle is believed to have a Colorado license plate, but investigators did not know the number. The vehicle may have damage to the front grill, hood or possibly the windshield.

“Hit and run collisions cannot become common in our community, someone knows who the run driver and vehicle are, and we ask them to contact us to help solve this crime,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-221-6834. If spotted, you’re asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to respond to an incident at Tinseltown USA in Colorado Springs just before...
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect
Colorado Springs police investigate a shooting where a woman was shot twice in her legs
1 woman shot and several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Fatal crash (gfx)
1 dead in crash on Hwy 85 near S Academy

Latest News

Wanbli Vigil
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
The family of the victim says she was an inspiration, helping everyone she could.
Family of Colorado Springs fire victim working to move forward after tragedy
Reaching exercise goals
Reach your New Year’s goals without the injuries
New years resolution
Physical therapist on getting active for the New Year without injuring yourself