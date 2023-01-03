Hit-and-run suspect sought in Colorado, pedestrian seriously injured

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a suspect vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported on Sunday at about 1:14 in the morning in Fort Collins. Police were called to the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street after a man was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle involved reportedly left the scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide “Medina Alert” on Tuesday. Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2022 Mazda CX5, silver or light gray in color. The vehicle is believed to have a Colorado license plate, but investigators did not know the number. The vehicle may have damage to the front grill, hood or possibly the windshield.

“Hit and run collisions cannot become common in our community, someone knows who the run driver and vehicle are, and we ask them to contact us to help solve this crime,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-221-6834. If spotted, you’re asked to call 911.

