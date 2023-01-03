Family of fire victim working to move forward after tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local family is working on moving forward after losing someone they say lived up to her name.

Angel Hiiesalu was killed on Thursday after her home in Canterbury Park in southeast Colorado Springs caught fire. She’s was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s office on Monday.

She leaves behind two daughters, who are 9 and 10 years old. Her older sister, Amber Skelton, reached out to 11 News, initially asking for help in her search for Angel’s dog, Allie, who she said went missing after the fire. 11 News crews on scene of the fire report having seen Allie run away from the scene after the fire.

Amber then agreed to share Angel’s story.

“Angel was... she was her name,” she said. “She literally wore her heart on her sleeve, and she had a heart of gold, and my nieces meant everything to her.”

Amber’s nieces--Angel’s daughters--stood by Amber’s side as she told her little sister’s story. She was joined by Angel’s ex-husband and step-mom, both of whom didn’t want to be on camera, but did want to share the impact of a life lost too soon.

They told 11 News about how Angel would take her daughters to amusement parks and pay for other kids to join them, if nothing else, so her daughters could make new friends.

But her kindness didn’t stop there. According to Amber, her sister would help anyone she could, regardless of whether she knew them.

“If she could help anybody, she would help them,” Amber said. “There were times that she had a little extra money and she would literally pay for a stranger’s groceries. She was an amazing person.”

Her ex-husband, David, said there was no limit to her generosity.

“She would feed a homeless person,” he said, speaking in tears. “She’d say, ‘pull over, pull over.’ She’d go up and buy them food. She’d give them...I mean, no less than $50, she’d give them hundreds.

“At times, I’m like, ‘Angel, we’ve got to try to function and spend money wisely,’ and she goes, ‘yeah, but that person needed it more than I did.’”

David told 11 News that Angel inherited money from a man she had gotten close to. They were not related, but he said she was named in his will and given a lot of money. Rather than spend that money on herself, though, she would often give it to others. There were times, he said, that she would help him out, even after the two of them had split up.

Now, with such an inspiring family member gone, Amber said she is working on helping everyone move forward the best she can. She is helping David where she can and is taking care of her sister’s daughters.

One huge part of that, Amber said, is finding Angel’s dog Allie.

She describes the dog as the last part of normal life that her nieces have.

“They already lost so much,” Amber said. “Their lives have been taken from them, my sister, their home, their belongings, and now their dog. And if we can just get the word out I’m hoping somebody might have her that don’t know the story and if we can get her back that would bring so much peace and comfort to them.”

Have you seen this dog? Allie has been missing from the Canterbury Park area, near Hancock and Powers, last Thursday after a deadly fire. Please share and let us know if you've found him! pic.twitter.com/vnUYhCVpl4 — Aaron Vitatoe (@MMJVitatoe) January 3, 2023

While this is where the family is spending their efforts now, they are also working to organize a funeral for Angel. You can donate to that fundraiser here.

And if you’ve seen Allie, you can reach out to the family at 719-331-8028, or 719-645-2355 or reach out to 11 News at news@kktv.com.

