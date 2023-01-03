Colorado Springs man charged with manslaughter after teen shot and killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is being charged with manslaughter after a teen was killed in late 2022.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez was shot and killed on Dec. 24 in a home along Rusty Nail Point. The neighborhood is near Chelton and Hancock Expressway. Police were first called to the scene at about 1 a.m. for a reported “accidental shooting.”

The suspect stayed on scene and was identified as Gonzalez Martinez.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.