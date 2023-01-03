Colorado Springs man charged with manslaughter after teen shot and killed

Dylan Miller is charged with manslaughter. Background is crime scene investigation Dec. 24, 2022.
Dylan Miller is charged with manslaughter. Background is crime scene investigation Dec. 24, 2022.(KKTV/CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is being charged with manslaughter after a teen was killed in late 2022.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez was shot and killed on Dec. 24 in a home along Rusty Nail Point. The neighborhood is near Chelton and Hancock Expressway. Police were first called to the scene at about 1 a.m. for a reported “accidental shooting.”

The suspect stayed on scene and was identified as Gonzalez Martinez.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-444-7000.

