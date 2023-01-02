Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect they say was involved in a crash that left a teenager dead.

Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They say they were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.

Troopers arrived to find a 19-year-old male who was declared dead on the scene. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, he was riding a bicycle.

State Patrol says they believe the teen was involved in a crash after 10 p.m. on Saturday, possibly close to 12 hours before the body was reported.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle involved in this is a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV. There is likely damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper and fog light area.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

This is the second fatal bicycle crash in the area in a month, with another happening at Fontaine and Powers in early December.

