Southwest offering reimbursements for canceled and delayed flights

Southwest Airlines posted this on Twitter for travelers. It says they are refunding canceled or substantially delayed flights from Christmas Eve to today. It is upon request and if you choose not to re-book or travel.
Canceled flights
Canceled flights(KFYR)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines is offering reimbursements for their travelers who have been through cancellations and delays over the last few days.

This includes flight refunds, alternative travel arrangements or helping finding your displaced luggage. Airport officials with Colorado Springs Airport say this issue is a combination between flight disruptions they are trying to fix and today’s weather making air travel difficult.

At the Colorado Springs Airport, officials say they are starting to see a calm down from Southwest’s cancellations and delays.

“The airport really has calmed down,” said Dana Schield, Senior Public Communications Specialist, Colorado Springs Airport. “Today is one of the busier travel days. We will kind of return back to normal traffic in the next few days. We’ve seen operations with all carriers running pretty smoothly.”

Airport officials are reminding everyone to check Flightaware for any possible cancellations and delays, especially today as the weather continues to disrupt flights.

