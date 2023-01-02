Several detained after a woman’s legs were shot twice in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police investigate a shooting where a woman was shot twice in her legs
Colorado Springs police investigate a shooting where a woman was shot twice in her legs(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11 PM on Sunday night following a shooting near the 3900 block of E. Bijou St.

Police say a woman driver slid off the road earlier in the night.

A passerby was helping her when gun shots were heard.

The woman was shot twice in her legs and transported to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene, police say they found shell casing and footprints in the snow leading them to an apartment at the Vistas at the Citadel apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

Officers say they got a hold of the people in the apartment and were able to search inside where they found a handgun.

Several people were detained including one person who was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

