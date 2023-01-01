UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes first baby of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomes the first baby born in 2023 in Colorado Springs.

Kai Miles Thorne is the son of Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs. Kai weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. He joins a big sister, 13-year-old Millie. Kai Miles Thorne was born around 12:29am.

Kai, who was due January 11th, was named in honor of a family friend and mentor.

The proud parents were presented with a gift basket from the hospital.

In 2022, more than 4,900 babies were born at the two hospitals.

