Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six juveniles are injured after crashing on Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon this morning.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they first got the call around 4:58am. As they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle with the juveniles off road. They were traveling in a Honda SUV.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News each of the juveniles involved have varying degrees of injures. Luckily, there are no fatalities to report. Highway 24 near Mile Marker 295 will be closed until crews are finished clearing up the area.

