Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday.

Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.

As of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, police were still on scene at the theater.

This article will likely not be updated due to the nature of the incident. It was written to make the public aware of a large police presence in a public area.

Due to the nature of the incident, KKTV would like to remind viewers that they can call 988 if they are experiencing a mental health emergency.

