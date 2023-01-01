One dead after fire at apartment complex near Highway 24

Firefighters work to put out fire at apartment complex near Highway 24
Firefighters work to put out fire at apartment complex near Highway 24(Vernon Jewell)
By Luke Siggins
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near Highway 24.

Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.

Authorities say they located a person inside and tried to perform life saving measures. They were pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death and the fire are both currently under investigation.

