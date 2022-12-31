Program offers help to Colorado moms going through substance abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays, especially New Year’s Eve, can be tough if you’re trying to stay sober. But there is often misrepresentation for pregnant women and moms. Colorado Behavioral Health Administration says there’s a program in Colorado designed to help reduce the stigma and provide resources.

“Women and moms in particular face a huge amount of stigma with trying to access treatment and recovery support. So, what the Tough As A Mother campaign does is just reaches out and tries to speak to that mom and say, ‘Hey, we know how hard motherhood is on the best of days and that’s all that much harder if your struggling with substance use disorder but you are certainly not alone.’,” says Kallen Thornton.

Thornton works with BHA. She says our culture glorifies alcohol consumption during the holidays. A lot of times alcohol is embedded in our traditions and gatherings.

“Substance use disorders are really under diagnosed in women due to a long history of patriarchy in the medical field. There are a lot of pregnant and parenting people who aren’t screened for substance use disorders even though accidental overdose is one of the leading causes of death during pregnancy in the first year postpartum,” she says.

There are multiple programs around the state where pregnant and moms can go to work on their treatment.

You can find information by clicking on this link.

