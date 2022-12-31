Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo

By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Deputies said they learned that Eric Bramschreiber, 55, and the victim drove together to the residence on Vision Lane to discuss the purchase of a vehicle. When they got there, Bramschreiber went into a trailer on the property while the victim stayed in the truck.

According to deputies, after about 30 minutes, the victim said she started honking the truck’s horn to get Bramschreiber’s attention so he would come outside so they could leave. A witness said when the suspect heard the horn, he left the trailer and fired three shots from a handgun, one of which struck the victim in the leg.

Deputies said Bramschreiber told them he did not shoot the gun and denied even having one. After executing a search warrant on the trailer, officials said they found two handguns. Bramschreiber was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing.

While officials were on scene, a woman who was in the trailer, 45-year-old Cindy Barker, was arrested on five outstanding, unrelated warrants.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

