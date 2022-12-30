Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Tyler West was the victim in a murder-suicide case.
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
Fire at a mobile home park in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
2 women killed during apparent murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

Latest News

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
Andrew Durdy
Man sentenced to prison after more than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized in Colorado