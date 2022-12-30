Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest

Stolen car spotted at a Colorado Springs King Soopers 12/29/22.
Stolen car spotted at a Colorado Springs King Soopers 12/29/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store.

Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin Bluffs and Academy Thursday night at about 7:15 p.m. Police tell 11 News when they arrived in the area of the stolen car, a suspect tried to run away. A taser was deployed by an officer, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Last time this article was updated, police were not able to release the identity of the suspect.

KKTV 11 News will follow up on this story on Friday and we hope to provide more details in this article as they become available.

