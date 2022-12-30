Reports: Person of interest in custody in killings of Idaho college students

FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (Gray News) - Police investigating the killings of four University of Idaho college students announced they will hold a news conference Friday to provide updates on the case, according to multiple reports.

A person has been taken into custody by police in relation to the investigation, according to ABC News and NBC News.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, CNN reported.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin’ bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings left the small town of Moscow shaken.

