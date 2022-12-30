Recycle your Christmas tree and give back to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays may be over, but your Christmas tree can live on to support programs in our community by recycling it instead of tossing it in the trash.

Tree-cycling is also an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of your tree so it can be turned into useful mulch.

Over the next two weekends, on Dec. 31- Jan. 1 and Jan. 7-8 from 9 AM to 4:30 PM, you can drop your tree off at several locations.

“There’s a $5 suggested minimum donation with recycling your tree and those funds go to support El Palmar Sport Park and 6 other youth sports and youth nonprofits throughout the area,” Steve Czarnecki, Executive Director of the El Palmar Youth Sports Park, explained.

Only natural trees are able to be recycled, and they must be stripped of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland and tree stands.

Trees can also be recycled throughout January at Rocky Top Resources.

Recycle pen locations:

Rock Ledge Ranch

UC Health Park

Cottonwood Creek

The Falcon Trail Head

The Baptist Road Trail Head

Memorial Park

