Post-holiday blues and seasonal depression: One expert’s tips on how to self-manage and when to seek help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people are familiar with feeling down after the holidays, commonly referred to as post holiday blues and seasonal depression.

“It is completely normal for people to start feeling down after the holidays are over for many reasons,” says UCHealth behavioral health specialist, Kenneth Curtner.

Curtner says people often build up high holiday expectations, which often do not get met.

This year, that could be the case for anyone traveling or counting on travelers to visit. With thousands of delays and cancellations nation wide, and the Southwest Airlines mess still being endured, holiday expectations likely were not fulfilled for many this year.

“We have these expectations that family is going to come in, we’re going to get along, everything is going to be great, we’re going to have this perfect holiday... and then something happens,” Curtner says. “Those expectations can also impact our mental health to where we feel more depressed, or we feel like we’re not doing enough,”

Curtner has these basic tips for self managing post-holiday and seasonal depression:

Stepping outside for sunlight, even for a few minutes a day. Curtner says, “if you can get out just for a little bit, on a lunch break, on a 15 minute break, whatever you can do to get outside ... Vitamin D is highly encouraged.”

Exercising. Curtner says, “any type of exercise, whether that’s just a walk around the block, take the dog for an extra walk, anything like that would help significantly.”

Practicing self care. Curtner says, “do something that you enjoy that makes you happy.”

RESOURCES:

UCHealth is a partner in the program for veterans’ mental health support called Next Chapter. Click here for more information.

Anyone can call 988, the state crisis hotline 24/7.

