Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.

“The investigation determined the pedestrian had been standing in southbound lanes of Hwy 115, south of the intersection, against a green traffic light,” police wrote in their online blotter. “A pick-up truck was southbound on Hwy 115 and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to a area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police believe the pedestrian was under the influence of a “controlled substance” at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was cited.

