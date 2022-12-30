Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road

Crash involving a pedestrian 12/30/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian 12/30/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.

“The investigation determined the pedestrian had been standing in southbound lanes of Hwy 115, south of the intersection, against a green traffic light,” police wrote in their online blotter. “A pick-up truck was southbound on Hwy 115 and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to a area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police believe the pedestrian was under the influence of a “controlled substance” at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was cited.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Tyler West was the victim in a murder-suicide case.
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Fire at a mobile home park in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
2 women killed during apparent murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

Latest News

Car crashes into house 12/30/22.
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
FRAUD FRIDAY: 3 ways to protect your identity in the new year
FRAUD FRIDAY: 3 ways to protect your identity in the new year
Crews were on scene at a home on Sproul Lane, in north Colorado Springs, Friday morning to...
7 cats dead after house fire in north Colorado Springs