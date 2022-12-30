Man sentenced to prison after more than 5,000 fentanyl pills seized in Colorado

Andrew Durdy
Andrew Durdy(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after authorities seized about 5,800 fentanyl pills in 2021.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reported 27-year-old Andrew Durdy was sentenced on Dec. 21 after pleading guilty to two drug charges including conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Durdy pleaded guilty in October.

Members of the Weld County Drug Task Force Team investigated Durdy as he allegedly sold the drug to undercover officers. During the investigation, authorities also intercepted three of the defendant’s postal packages from California containing more fentanyl. In total, nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during the investigation.

“This was a conservative count,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing. “Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people’s lives and we won’t tolerate this type of behavior in our community.”

The DA’s Office adds Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia and Deputy District Attorney Daniel Skelton prosecuted this case.

According to KKTV 11 News Partner CBS Colorado, officials say Durdy sold investigators meth and fake “M-30″ pills.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

