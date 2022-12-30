Life sentence for North Carolina man in boy’s shooting death

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge...
Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday.(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in 2020 has been sentenced by a North Carolina judge to life in prison without parole as part of a plea agreement.

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, of Wilson, entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday, according to media outlets. In such a plea, a defendant doesn’t acknowledge guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors contended that Sessoms shot Cannon Hinnant on Aug. 9, 2020, when Cannon had been playing in the front yard of his father’s home along with his sisters and aunt. Sessoms was arrested the next day in Goldsboro.

The plea allowed Sessoms to avoid a potential death sentence had the case gone to trial. Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins had declared in October that Sessoms was eligible for the death penalty.

Wiggins sentenced Sessoms on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The plea agreement means that Cannon’s sisters won’t have to testify, according to his mother, Bonny Parker. She spoke in court on Thursday, calling Cannon “my pride and joy” and that Sessoms “made us suffer for the rest of our lives.”

The plea “brings us a little bit of peace,” Parker told WRAL-TV. “Knowing that we are walking out of here today and we don’t have to come back.”

Prosecutor Joel Stadiem said Sessoms walked back to his parents’ house nearby after the shooting. Sessoms’ parents previously told The Wilson Times their son appeared to be hallucinating the day of the shooting and may have been on drugs.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, who had been Sessoms’ girlfriend at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony obstruction of justice and received a suspended sentence along with 18 months of probation, media outlets reported. Pettit originally had been charged with being an accessory after the fact in the shooting death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
St. Francis Hospital lock down 12/28/22
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs back open after lock down due to security concern, no threat to hospital staff
Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.
Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into police substation

Latest News

Stolen car spotted at a Colorado Springs King Soopers 12/29/22.
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
Colorado researchers develop app to save pets after Marshall Fire tragedy
Colorado researchers develop app to save pets after Marshall Fire tragedy
The alleged theft happened on Christmas Eve
Cañon City Police looking for robbery suspects
Fire in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.
Crews called to a fire near Platte and Boulder in Colorado Springs Thursday
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas