Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.

Firefighters on scene reported smoke showing from the home and later added that the fire was in the basement.

Last time this article was updated, crews were still on scene fighting the fire. This article will be updated as we learn more.

