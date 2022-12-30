Crews called to a fire near Platte and Boulder in Colorado Springs Thursday

Fire in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.
Fire in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire near a medical marijuana dispensary on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Prairie Rd. in the Knob Hill area north of E. Platte Avenue. KKTV 11 News is waiting to hear from officials at the scene to learn more about the fire.

When our crew arrived at the scene, the fire was out and appeared to be outside of a nearby building to the dispensary. It isn’t clear how much, if any, damage was done to the building. The fire appeared to be contained to some objects outside of the building and a nearby tree.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a large first responder presence that blocked a busy roadway.

