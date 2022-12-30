Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday.

The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house. Firefighters were on scene accessing the damage at that time.

It isn’t clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. As more information is released this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.