CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Cañon City Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed a Walmart on Christmas Eve.

The suspects are pictured at the top of this article. Anyone who may have any information on who these people are, are asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600.

Police posted the following at 12:09pm on Thursday.

The above pictured people are suspects in a theft from Walmart which occurred on 12/24/2022. If you have any... Posted by Canon City Police Department on Thursday, December 29, 2022

