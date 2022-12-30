Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs

Nathan Craft, 30, was taken into custody early Friday morning after deputies say he fled a...
Nathan Craft, 30, was taken into custody early Friday morning after deputies say he fled a traffic stop, crashed the vehicle, ran from the scene and then punched a deputy while they were attempting to restrain him. He also was reportedly armed.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was speeding on southbound Powers Boulevard, near Platte Avenue, when a deputy initiated a traffic stop at around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle sped away, and the deputy did not pursue it. That vehicle crashed soon after, still on Powers Boulevard, near the intersection of Airport Road.

When deputies arrived in the area, they said they saw Nathan Craft, 30, running from the crash and began to chase him on foot. They said that when deputies attempted to restrain him, he punched a sergeant in the face. They also said they found a loaded handgun in his front pocket when he was taken into custody.

Officials said there were no injuries from the crash or the following chase and struggle.

Craft faces Felony charges of Assault on a Peace Officer and Vehicular Eluding, as well as a Misdemeanor charge and a few traffic infractions. As of Friday morning, Craft was still in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

