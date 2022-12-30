7 cats dead after house fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven cats were found dead when crews responded to a house fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.

Firefighters on scene reported smoke showing from the home and later added that the fire was in the basement.

Firefighters told 11 News that they brought 10 cats out of the house, and only three of them were alive. The humane society is involved, and crews on scene said they were still looking for other potential cats last time this article was updated.

The homeowners were not home, and firefighters said they were still trying to get in contact with them just before 11:45 a.m.

