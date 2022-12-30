7 cats dead after house fire in north Colorado Springs

Crews were on scene at a home on Sproul Lane, in north Colorado Springs, Friday morning to...
Crews were on scene at a home on Sproul Lane, in north Colorado Springs, Friday morning to respond to a fire in the basement.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven cats were found dead when crews responded to a house fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.

Firefighters on scene reported smoke showing from the home and later added that the fire was in the basement.

Firefighters told 11 News that they brought 10 cats out of the house, and only three of them were alive. The humane society is involved, and crews on scene said they were still looking for other potential cats last time this article was updated.

The homeowners were not home, and firefighters said they were still trying to get in contact with them just before 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Tyler West was the victim in a murder-suicide case.
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Fire at a mobile home park in Colorado Springs 12/29/22.
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
2 women killed during apparent murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

Latest News

Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
Nathan Craft, 30, was taken into custody early Friday morning after deputies say he fled a...
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs's tree recycling program is underway for the season.
Recycle your Christmas tree and give back to the community
Quiet and calm through New Year
Quiet and cool through New Year