Sexually violent predator now living near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A convicted sexually violent predator will be living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday that Charles William Swift would be living at 3033 East Platte Avenue, just west of the Citadel Mall.

Swift’s criminal history includes 1st degree sexual assault and physical force, which is a Class 3 Felony.

Swift is a 57-year-old White male described as being 6′2″ tall and 195 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with questions about Swift or other local SVPs can call Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672 or click here.

