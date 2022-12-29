Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming

Tyler West was the victim in a murder-suicide case.
Tyler West was the victim in a murder-suicide case.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo.

Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as Tyler West. West was a band teacher at Pueblo High School.

“It is with profound sadness and an extremely heavy heart that we confirm that one of our teachers has unexpectedly passed away,” part of a statement from Pueblo School District 60 reads. “Mr. Tyler West served as our South High School band and instrumental teacher for the past two years. Mr. West was well respected and beloved by our students and staff at South and will be deeply missed. Although he was at South but a short time, his lively personality and endearing teaching style will long be remembered. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A crisis team and support team was made available for staff and students.

“We are sending peace, comfort, and strength to anyone affected by this terrible loss to our community,” Pueblo Police posted to social media.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Derek Reis from Wyoming.

