Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.

Northbound I-25 was closed for a period of time between Monument and County Line Road.

This article won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a crash causing major delays.

Click here for updates on CDOT.

