Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.

Northbound I-25 was closed for a period of time between Monument and County Line Road.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 105 and Exit 163 - County Line Road. https://t.co/2IuewM4vHj — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2022

