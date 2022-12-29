Dog strangled by previous owner finds new home in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog who was found inside a car in a Walgreens parking lot has found a new home.

Wheat Ridge Police say that Roni the dog was being strangled by her owner inside a car parked outside a Wheat Ridge Walgreens.

A customer alerted an employee who called 911. Roni got away, but was found and was able to be captured and taken to a veterinary hospital.

Felony animal cruelty charges were referred onto the owner.

Roni was then adopted by the customer who spotted her in the car. She’s been renamed Maizie and her new owner ways that she is having a great time in her new home.

You can see photos of Maizie below.

Just in case you’re feeling a little Grinchy after the holiday, here’s an update that will undoubtedly warm even the... Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

