Dog rescued from window well in Pueblo
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One dog is back home after being stuck in a window well for several nights.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak regions says that neighbors hear the barks of a dog for at least three days, but were unaware that they were cries for help.
One neighbor decided to investigate and found a Chihuahua named Rowley in a window well.
Rowdy was taken to HSPPR-Pueblo where the team received a call from his owner who saw his photo on their website.
Rowdy is now back home with his family.
You can see more photos of him below.
