Dog rescued from window well in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One dog is back home after being stuck in a window well for several nights.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak regions says that neighbors hear the barks of a dog for at least three days, but were unaware that they were cries for help.

One neighbor decided to investigate and found a Chihuahua named Rowley in a window well.

Rowdy was taken to HSPPR-Pueblo where the team received a call from his owner who saw his photo on their website.

Rowdy is now back home with his family.

You can see more photos of him below.

Rowdy got a little too rowdy and ended up in a window well. For about three days, neighbors heard the barks of a dog... Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.