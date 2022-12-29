Denver International Airport holding After-Action review following troubling holiday travel season

By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver International Airport will be holding a review with Frontier, Southwest, and United Airlines to figure out what happened during the winter storm and its aftermath this week. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed.

The questions they want to answer are:

-”What was supposed to happen?”

-”What actually happened?”

-”Why did it happen?”

-”What went well?”

-”What did not go well?”

-”What are we going to do next time?”

Passengers still continue to find it difficult getting to their destinations and get their baggage.

“I believe it’s critically important that we seize the opportunity to learn from every incident. I have conducted AARs (After-Action Reviews) on a regular basis throughout both my military and transportation career,” said DEN CEO Phillip A. Washington. “Though airline accountability is imperative for this latest event, we want to determine why flight disruptions and delays happened and how we can improve the overall operations here at DEN going forward for the good of our flying passengers. In the meantime, we have asked the Denver Police Department to increase security around the baggage claim area until passengers can be reunited with their bags, and we are continuing to provide blankets, diapers and other amenities for stranded passengers.”

A full press release from DIA can be found here.

