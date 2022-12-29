Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home park on Thursday for a fire in Colorado Springs.

Just before 1 p.m. there was a fire at 5034 Derby Dr., Canterbury Park near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

“There has been a victim that has been brought out of the structure and is receiving medical attention,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

At least one person died in the fire. It isn’t clear if the victim brought out was the person who passed.

The fire was out by 1:25 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

