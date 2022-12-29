Cañon City Police looking for suspect accused of siphoning gas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City Police are looking for a man they believe siphoned gas out of vehicles.
Police say he was seen drilling holes in gas takes to take the gasoline out recently.
According to police he was seen driving away in a white, “late 2010′s” Ford F-150 with four doors and a short bed.
Anyone with any information can contact the Cañon City Police Department.
Cañon City Police Department posted the following on Facebook at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday
