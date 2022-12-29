Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight

A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Southwest Airlines has canceled about 15,700 flights since winter weather started disrupting air travel a week ago.

The cancellations have thrown a wrench into the plans of travelers all over the country, including one woman who says she will have to cancel her wedding Friday in Belize.

Katie Demko got some very disappointing news when she arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday morning.

“As we were getting ready to board, the captain came out, gave a speech and basically told us the flight was canceled,” she said.

Demko says she and her family were shocked.

“Southwest actually booked me on a flight for Jan. 2, but my wedding is tomorrow, Dec. 30,” she said.

She says there are no other flights available.

Demko says that while this is devastating for her and her fiance, she knows others are dealing with much worse.

Thousands more flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The majority of them were Southwest.

Southwest’s CEO apologized to passengers and employees in a video released Tuesday night, saying they are doing everything they can to return to normal operations.

Other U.S. carriers flying in the same weather conditions have since recovered from the storm disruptions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
St. Francis Hospital lock down 12/28/22
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs back open after lock down due to security concern, no threat to hospital staff
Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash
Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.
Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into police substation
Crash on Sturgis Road in Colorado Springs 12/28/2022
Suspected DUI driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting truck stuck in tree

Latest News

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
El Paso County search warrant 12/29/2022
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work