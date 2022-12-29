3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.(Source: Nine News Australia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:10 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONDININ, Western Australia (CNN) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl and her two younger brothers spent more than two days trapped after a car crash that killed their parents in remote Australia.

The family of five was reported missing after they failed to make it to a Christmas Day celebration. Police found their SUV Tuesday morning in Kondinin, Western Australia, about 174 miles east of the state capital, Perth.

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, had been killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.

Relatives credit the 5-year-old with saving her youngest brother’s life by freeing him from his car seat.

“If it wasn’t for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today,” relative Michael Read told Nine News. “She’ll probably not know for a few years.”

Their ordeal was worsened by high temperatures, Read said.

"﻿Basically, they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30-degree [Celsius – about 86 Fahrenheit] heat,” he said. “Nobody knows what they went through.”

Police say the children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration. They are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francis Hospital lock down 12/28/22
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs back open after lock down due to security concern, no threat to hospital staff
Police activity.
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash
Crash on Sturgis Road in Colorado Springs 12/28/2022
Suspected DUI driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting truck stuck in tree
Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.
Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into police substation

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Colorado Springs payed a $37 thousand settlement in 2020 because of a case against Officer...
WATCH: Colorado Springs Officer sued in Dalvin Gadson case faced similar 2020 lawsuit
Snow by Wednesday night
Snow Ends Early Thursday AM
Virginia State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept...
3 bodies found after car swept away in Va. river