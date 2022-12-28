Woman arrested, accused of attempted second degree murder in Trinidad

Woman arrested on second degree murder charges in Trinidad
Woman arrested on second degree murder charges in Trinidad(Government Created)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman is in custody after allegedly trying to kill another woman on a park bench on Monday in Trinidad.

Police say that they observed Melissa Almarez holding down another woman and hitting her at Cimino Park.

When the officers got closer, they noticed that Almare had an object in her hand. That object was not specified.

They say that the victim had a puncture wound on her cheek, a cut on her neck, and five stab marks. She was transported to Mt. San Rafael Hospital.

Almaraz has been booked into the Las Animas County Detention Center. She’s been charged with Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder, and Second Degree Assault. Both are class four felonies.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Generic law enforcement photo.
El Paso County woman finds body in her yard, suspicious death investigation underway
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Victim identified in Colorado Springs death Investigation along I-25
Ernesto Cruz
DUI suspect released after chase east of Colorado Springs

Latest News

St. Francis Medical Center
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs under lock down due to security concern
Two people injured in officer involved shooting after alleged bank robbery in Thornton
Snow by Wednesday night
Mild Wednesday - Snow Wednesday night
COS NEVADA AVE CRASH
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road