Woman arrested, accused of attempted second degree murder in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman is in custody after allegedly trying to kill another woman on a park bench on Monday in Trinidad.

Police say that they observed Melissa Almarez holding down another woman and hitting her at Cimino Park.

When the officers got closer, they noticed that Almare had an object in her hand. That object was not specified.

They say that the victim had a puncture wound on her cheek, a cut on her neck, and five stab marks. She was transported to Mt. San Rafael Hospital.

Almaraz has been booked into the Las Animas County Detention Center. She’s been charged with Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder, and Second Degree Assault. Both are class four felonies.

