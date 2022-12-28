Water restrictions in Manitou Springs

Manitou Springs city logo
(City of Manitou Springs)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Manitou Springs asked residents to conserve as much water as possible due to an emergency water main repair on the city’s water tank.

The city recommends that residents turn off sprinklers, to not wash sidewalks or cars, avoid laundry and dishwashing, and not use water for anthing other that necessary activities.

At the time of writing this article, the city doesn’t know when this will be completed.

A press release from the city can be read here.

