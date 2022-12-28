Two people injured in officer involved shooting after alleged bank robbery in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman are recovering after allegedly being shot by an officer during a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Thornton.

Police say that officers were called to the Wells Fargo located at 12040 Colorado Boulevard for an armed robbery. They say that the man and woman displayed guns when walking into the bank.

Police say that an officer in the area saw a vehicle leaving the bank at a high speed. That vehicle was later found to be stolen. After a short chase, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle when it drove into oncoming traffic.

They say that the man came out of the car and shots were fired. The man and the woman were both injured. Police say the man tried to car-jack another vehicle close by but was taken into custody with the woman. They were transported to area hospitals to recover from their injuries.

The full release can be read here.

