St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs under lock down due to security concern

St. Francis Medical Center
St. Francis Medical Center (KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - St. Francis Hospital is currently under lock down due to police activity.

Police tell 11 News the hospital went into lock down around 8 a.m. Wednesday due to a security concern, but did not elaborate on further details.

KKTV has a crew on the way. We will update this article as we learn more.

