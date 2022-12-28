St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs under lock down due to security concern
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - St. Francis Hospital is currently under lock down due to police activity.
Police tell 11 News the hospital went into lock down around 8 a.m. Wednesday due to a security concern, but did not elaborate on further details.
KKTV has a crew on the way. We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.