Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed an intersection north of Falcon on Tuesday.

At about 5 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the intersection of Merdian Road and Rex Road. The investigation is being handled by Colorado State Patrol. According to the state agency, two vehicles were involved. As of 5:10 p.m., there were reports of at least one person who was injured, but it isn’t clear how serious the injuries are. Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 4:45 p.m.

Click here for a live traffic map.

The intersection of Meridian Rd/Rex Rd is closed in all directions due to a vehicle crash. AVOID THE AREA, the intersection is CLOSED, use an alternate route. @FalconFireDept is on scene. @CSP_News will conduct the crash investigation. Media should direct all questions to them. pic.twitter.com/CsHWuLaPUW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 28, 2022

