Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed an intersection north of Falcon on Tuesday.
At about 5 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to avoid the intersection of Merdian Road and Rex Road. The investigation is being handled by Colorado State Patrol. According to the state agency, two vehicles were involved. As of 5:10 p.m., there were reports of at least one person who was injured, but it isn’t clear how serious the injuries are. Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 4:45 p.m.
Click here for a live traffic map.
