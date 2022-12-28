Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Millions of Americans are stuck in a travel nightmare. Southwest Airlines is seeing the highest amount of cancellations and delays nationwide.

On Tuesday night, the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, spoke out about the meltdown.

“Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces... I am truly sorry,” Jordan said in a video sent out by the Southwest Airlines.

The airline said it will reduce it’s flight schedule to roughly 1/3 for the next few day to try and catch up. 22 Southwest flights were cancelled Tuesday at Colorado Springs Airport, that’s more than 70% of their services out of the airport.

Travelers were frustrated to say the least.

Hundreds of people have had to wait in line at Colorado Springs Airport to figure out what to do for their cancelled flights.

Paul Hayes, a Southwest passenger, told 11News he had to wait in line for more than three hours.

Other travelers said trying to reach the airline by phone was not any better.

“I keep getting cut off. Last time, I was on hold for 41 minutes and then I got dead air other times. It just hangs up on you so it’s crazy,” said William Green, another passenger with Southwest.

The airline company said the meltdown is a domino effect, from winter storms to internal software systems failing.

“The tools we used to recover from disruption serve us well 99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what is happening right now,” said Jordan.

Southwest said they will reimburse customers on a case by case basis for meals, hotels, and alternate transportation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look to see if Southwest’s cancellations have been controllable and if they are complying with their customer service plan, adding that the airlines existing plan says they are responsible for providing meal and hotel vouchers to travelers experiencing significant cancellations.

