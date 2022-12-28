Multiple arrests made by SWAT in Pueblo on Christmas Eve

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were arrested in Pueblo on Christmas Eve after a string of robberies.

Around 10:45 that morning, police were called to a business on the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue on reports of a strong-armed robbery. Police say that a woman’s purse was stolen from her after being hit by a vehicle. Police add that when they arrived, they realized that the suspects matched the description of suspects involved in another robbery near the area.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Ashley Cooper and 39-year-old Samuel Rivera. Police say the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. They say that they saw the vehicle in the parking lot of the Casa Del Sol apartments on the 1700 block of Constitution Road. Cooper was taken into custody, but Rivera ran inside an apartment. A search warrant was granted to enter the apartment and the Pueblo Police SWAT team was activated.

After a five-hour standoff, police say that 14 people came out of the apartment. Six of the 14 had arrest warrants for incidents that weren’t related to Saturday’s situation.

Officers seized two handguns and suspected stolen merchandise from the apartment.

