Multiple arrests made by SWAT in Pueblo on Christmas Eve

Suspects: Samuel Rivera and Ashley Cooper
Suspects: Samuel Rivera and Ashley Cooper(Pueblo PD)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were arrested in Pueblo on Christmas Eve after a string of robberies.

Around 10:45 that morning, police were called to a business on the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue on reports of a strong-armed robbery. Police say that a woman’s purse was stolen from her after being hit by a vehicle. Police add that when they arrived, they realized that the suspects matched the description of suspects involved in another robbery near the area.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Ashley Cooper and 39-year-old Samuel Rivera. Police say the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. They say that they saw the vehicle in the parking lot of the Casa Del Sol apartments on the 1700 block of Constitution Road. Cooper was taken into custody, but Rivera ran inside an apartment. A search warrant was granted to enter the apartment and the Pueblo Police SWAT team was activated.

After a five-hour standoff, police say that 14 people came out of the apartment. Six of the 14 had arrest warrants for incidents that weren’t related to Saturday’s situation.

Officers seized two handguns and suspected stolen merchandise from the apartment.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody

Latest News

Bruno was reportedly taken in Colorado Springs on 12/26/22.
Car stolen with dog inside in Colorado Springs, owner asks for help getting her pup back
Crash north of Falcon 12/27/22.
Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday
Fountain Police posted on Facebook at 10 Tuesday morning, asking people to avoid the area of...
WATCH: Southern Colorado standoff ends with woman being taken into custody
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody