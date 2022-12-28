Mega Millions jackpot up to $640 million after no big winner

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.
The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger Wednesday to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.

No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn’t stepped forward to claim the prize.

The reason for all the big prizes is simple — long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

The advertised jackpot of $640 million is for a winner who opts to be paid with an annuity, doled out through annual payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, with for Friday’s drawing will be an estimated $328.3 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Generic law enforcement photo.
El Paso County woman finds body in her yard, suspicious death investigation underway
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Victim identified in Colorado Springs death Investigation along I-25
Ernesto Cruz
DUI suspect released after chase east of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Mild Wednesday - Snow Wednesday Night
Mild Wednesday - Snow Wednesday night
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says