Mega Millions jackpot more than $500,000 Tuesday night

By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to 565,000,000 dollars ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

All proceeds of the Colorado Lottery drawings go towards parks, trails, pools, open spaces, and schools across the state. More that 39% of sales in this Mega Millions drawing will go towards these proceeds. The jackpot is worth about $290 million cash.

For more information on where the money for these drawings go, click here.

